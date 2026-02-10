EU Intensifies Battle Against Cyberbullying with New Measures

The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled a range of measures targeting cyberbullying, a growing issue impacting one in six children. These initiatives aim to address the mounting concerns regarding the mental health of young internet users.

The EU's anti-cyberbullying efforts coincide with worldwide considerations to limit children's access to social media due to its health and safety implications. The updated Digital Services Act mandates online platforms to intensify their fight against illegal and harmful content, emphasizing minors' protection. Among the provisions are features allowing children to block users, mute unwanted contact, and prevent inclusion in groups without consent.

Furthermore, the EU executive plans to revise the Audiovisual Media Services Directive, overseeing video-sharing platforms, to better address the cyberbullying issue. EU Commissioner Glenn Micallef stressed the urgency of combating this 'pandemic,' highlighting an action plan that includes deploying an EU-wide app for victims to report incidents, store evidence, and obtain necessary support.