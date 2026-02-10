TDP Pushes for National Policy on Social Media Age Restrictions

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a crucial member of the NDA government, is pushing for a nationwide policy on age restrictions for social media. In a letter to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, TDP Floor Leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu emphasized the need for a dedicated committee to examine online child safety.

Devarayalu highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is already exploring legal frameworks to protect children online and plans to introduce a Private Member's Bill in Lok Sabha. This proposed legislation aims to establish a minimum age threshold for social media access, mandate age-verification processes, and ensure the permanent deletion of children's data.

Noting international trends, Devarayalu pointed out that countries like Australia have enacted similar restrictions, while others are considering them. He stressed that the responsibility for safeguarding children should lie with the platforms. In India, the surge in smartphone use among minors amplifies concerns over exposure to inappropriate content and mental health issues.