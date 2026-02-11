Bomb Threat Scare Disrupts Schools in Mohali, Sparking Evacuations
Sixteen schools in Mohali, Punjab, were evacuated following bomb threat emails. After comprehensive checks, no explosives were found. The police, mobilizing over 300 personnel, completed operations swiftly, with no harm reported. The case is under investigation by the Cyber Police to trace email origins.
- Country:
- India
Sixteen private schools in Mohali, Punjab, received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of students and staff, and a swift response from the police.
Despite rigorous anti-sabotage checks, no explosives were found, according to Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans. School officials, on alert, had notified parents and suspended classes for the day.
Law enforcement agencies, with over 300 officers, conducted thorough inspections in coordination with specialized teams from neighboring districts. This incident comes amid a spate of similar hoaxes across the region, which are being investigated by the Cyber Police Station, Phase-7, Mohali.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohali
- schools
- evacuation
- bomb threat
- police
- anti-sabotage
- investigation
- email hoax
- security
- Punjab
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Officer Caught in Bribery Scandal
Peeragarhi Death Case: Delhi Police arrests self-styled 'baba' on murder charge.
Breakthrough in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Investigation
Supreme Court Mandates Independent Review of Beldanga Violence Investigation
Delhi Police issues notice to Penguin India over circulation of ex-Army chief M M Naravane's unpublished book on social media: Official.