Bomb Threat Scare Disrupts Schools in Mohali, Sparking Evacuations

Sixteen schools in Mohali, Punjab, were evacuated following bomb threat emails. After comprehensive checks, no explosives were found. The police, mobilizing over 300 personnel, completed operations swiftly, with no harm reported. The case is under investigation by the Cyber Police to trace email origins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sixteen private schools in Mohali, Punjab, received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of students and staff, and a swift response from the police.

Despite rigorous anti-sabotage checks, no explosives were found, according to Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans. School officials, on alert, had notified parents and suspended classes for the day.

Law enforcement agencies, with over 300 officers, conducted thorough inspections in coordination with specialized teams from neighboring districts. This incident comes amid a spate of similar hoaxes across the region, which are being investigated by the Cyber Police Station, Phase-7, Mohali.

