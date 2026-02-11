Bomb Threat Scare Disrupts Schools in Mohali, Sparking Evacuations

Sixteen private schools in Mohali, Punjab, received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of students and staff, and a swift response from the police.

Despite rigorous anti-sabotage checks, no explosives were found, according to Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans. School officials, on alert, had notified parents and suspended classes for the day.

Law enforcement agencies, with over 300 officers, conducted thorough inspections in coordination with specialized teams from neighboring districts. This incident comes amid a spate of similar hoaxes across the region, which are being investigated by the Cyber Police Station, Phase-7, Mohali.