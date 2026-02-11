Delhi Police Officer Caught in Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended an assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police, accused of taking a bribe to settle a property dispute, according to officials.

On Tuesday, the CBI initiated a case after receiving a complaint that the officer, stationed at CR Park police station, was demanding a hefty sum of Rs 25 lakh. This payment was allegedly to ensure no legal proceedings against the complainant regarding a property issue.

Subsequently, the CBI executed a raid on Wednesday and arrested the officer in the act of taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, thus catching him red-handed, as confirmed by the agency.