Delhi Police Officer Caught in Bribery Scandal
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh related to a property dispute. The case followed a complaint that the officer demanded Rs 25 lakh to prevent legal action. The officer was caught red-handed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:51 IST
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended an assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police, accused of taking a bribe to settle a property dispute, according to officials.
On Tuesday, the CBI initiated a case after receiving a complaint that the officer, stationed at CR Park police station, was demanding a hefty sum of Rs 25 lakh. This payment was allegedly to ensure no legal proceedings against the complainant regarding a property issue.
Subsequently, the CBI executed a raid on Wednesday and arrested the officer in the act of taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, thus catching him red-handed, as confirmed by the agency.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Rejects Plea on TDS Awareness in Property Purchases
Navigating Tensions: Turkish-Greek Dialogue Over Maritime Disputes and Migration
Strikes Set to Disrupt Lufthansa’s Operations Amid Labor Disputes
Bridge Over Troubled Waters: Trump's New Dispute with Canada
German Pilots to Strike: Pension Dispute Grounds Lufthansa