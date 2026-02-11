Left Menu

Delhi Police Officer Caught in Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh related to a property dispute. The case followed a complaint that the officer demanded Rs 25 lakh to prevent legal action. The officer was caught red-handed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:51 IST
Delhi Police Officer Caught in Bribery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended an assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police, accused of taking a bribe to settle a property dispute, according to officials.

On Tuesday, the CBI initiated a case after receiving a complaint that the officer, stationed at CR Park police station, was demanding a hefty sum of Rs 25 lakh. This payment was allegedly to ensure no legal proceedings against the complainant regarding a property issue.

Subsequently, the CBI executed a raid on Wednesday and arrested the officer in the act of taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, thus catching him red-handed, as confirmed by the agency.

TRENDING

1
MCOCA Crackdown: Mumbai's Crime Saga Intensifies

MCOCA Crackdown: Mumbai's Crime Saga Intensifies

 India
2
Telegram Faces Hefty Fine in Russia for Extremist Content

Telegram Faces Hefty Fine in Russia for Extremist Content

 Russia
3
South Africa beat Afghanistan after two Super Overs in T20 World Cup thriller.

South Africa beat Afghanistan after two Super Overs in T20 World Cup thrille...

 India
4
Criticism and Allegations: Union Minister Targets TMC's Governance in West Bengal

Criticism and Allegations: Union Minister Targets TMC's Governance in West B...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026