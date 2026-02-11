Left Menu

U.S. Eyes Bangladesh Defense Shift Amid China Rivalry

The U.S. plans to offer Bangladesh defense systems to counter China's growing influence as tensions in South Asia grow. Following political upheaval in Bangladesh, China strengthens its presence as the U.S. offers commercial diplomacy and humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The geopolitical landscape of South Asia is witnessing new dynamics as the United States looks to counterbalance China's expanding influence in Bangladesh. In the wake of a Gen Z-led uprising that ousted India-allied Sheikh Hasina, Beijing has taken significant steps to solidify its presence, alarming Washington.

U.S. Ambassador Brent T. Christensen revealed plans to offer Bangladesh a range of defense systems from the U.S. and allied partners. This move comes as China inks defense contracts, including a drone factory near India's border, and as Bangladesh considers acquiring JF-17 Thunder fighter jets developed with Pakistan and China.

While emphasizing commercial diplomacy and offering potential investment avenues, Washington remains the largest donor for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. However, in a bid for greater global cooperation, the U.S. calls for increased international support to sustain aid efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

