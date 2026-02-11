Left Menu

Expanded Family Definition Boosts Welfare for Service Officers

The Defence Ministry has broadened the definition of 'family' for government housing allocation to include parents, dependent siblings, and legally adopted children. This change aims to support service officers, particularly single women with dependent parents, while promoting family welfare and strengthening social bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday approved an expanded definition of 'family' for the allocation of government accommodation to service officers, according to a government announcement.

The updated definition now encompasses parents, dependent siblings, and legally adopted children, alongside the previously recognized spouse and dependent children or step-children, the defence ministry reported.

This initiative acknowledges the evolving dynamics of family responsibilities and caregiving. It aligns with the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007, underlining the government's dedication to senior citizen welfare and enhancing social and inter-generational ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

