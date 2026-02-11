Expanded Family Definition Boosts Welfare for Service Officers

The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday approved an expanded definition of 'family' for the allocation of government accommodation to service officers, according to a government announcement.

The updated definition now encompasses parents, dependent siblings, and legally adopted children, alongside the previously recognized spouse and dependent children or step-children, the defence ministry reported.

This initiative acknowledges the evolving dynamics of family responsibilities and caregiving. It aligns with the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007, underlining the government's dedication to senior citizen welfare and enhancing social and inter-generational ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)