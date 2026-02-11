Supreme Court Demands Probe Updates on Air India Crash

In a pivotal development, the Supreme Court has directed the Centre to submit a brief report on procedural protocols followed during the investigation into the catastrophic Air India plane crash in June 2025. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) is reportedly in the final stages of its inquiry but indicated that further investigation must be conducted overseas.

The incident, which involved Air India's Boeing 787-8 flight AI171 en route to London's Gatwick, tragically resulted in the deaths of 260 individuals, inclusive of passengers and crew, along with notable figures like former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the AAIB will provide details of their findings, addressing three pleas that call for a court-monitored inquiry. A spotlight has been cast on the aircraft model's safety, with calls from pilot unions to reassess the Boeing 787's airworthiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)