Supreme Court Overhauls Senior Advocate Designation Process

The Supreme Court has revamped its guidelines for the designation of senior advocates, changing its earlier criteria. A revision was announced following a full court meeting held on February 10, involving the Chief Justice of India and the Supreme Court judges, who approved the fresh guidelines for 2026.

These new guidelines establish a 'Committee for Designation of Senior Advocates', which includes the CJI as chairperson and two senior judges. The committee will oversee the designation process, with a permanent secretariat managing applications, to be submitted online within a minimum of 21 days annually.

Eligibility now requires advocates to be at least 45 years old, with a decade of standing and no recent rejections. The full court will evaluate candidates based on legal expertise and professional conduct. Former chief justices and high court judges will have a separate application procedure, and the full court retains the right to review designations.

