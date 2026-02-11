Left Menu

Assam's Clean Electoral Roll: Voter List Refined for Upcoming Polls

Assam's final voters' list has been published with changes from the draft, ensuring a cleaner roll. After the Special Revision, 2.49 crore voters remain, despite a decrease due to deletions of deceased, shifted, and multiple-entry voters. The process identified over 1.46 lakh potential new voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:08 IST
In a recent announcement, Assam's chief electoral officer Anurag Goel outlined the completion of the state's final voters' list, which reflects a significant reduction in numbers due to a comprehensive Special Revision process. This effort ensures a more accurate and updated electoral roll ahead of the approaching assembly elections.

The final list, published on Tuesday, showed a slight decrease from the draft roll as more than 2.43 lakh names were eliminated. These deletions included deceased voters, individuals who have moved, and multiple entries, effectively purifying the voter registry in the poll-bound state.

Despite these subtractions, the revision process identified a substantial number of potential voters: 6,27,696 individuals over 18 years old were unregistered, alongside 1,46,342 soon-to-be-eligible voters aged 17. Citizens concerned with their voter registration status have recourse to challenge any registration decisions through an appeal mechanism involving district authorities and the CEO's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

