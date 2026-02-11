Tragedy on the Path Home: Carpenter's Fatal Fall Highlights Negligence

In a tragic turn of events, 32-year-old carpenter Birju Kumar died after falling into an uncovered manhole while preparing for a trip back home to Bihar. The incident brings to light significant concerns about municipal negligence.

Birju, who had just collected his wages and bought new clothes for his children, had plans to take his wife for medical treatment. Instead, he succumbed to a fatal fall in Rohini's Sector-32 in Delhi, leaving his family without their primary breadwinner. His tragic death has now put a spotlight on the negligence surrounding public safety.

Authorities have registered a case and are scrutinizing CCTV footage to determine the exact circumstances leading to Birju's death. This incident underscores a broader need for improved municipal safety measures to prevent such tragedies.

