Stamp Scam Bust: Police Uncover Inter-State Forgery Network

Mumbai police have arrested two more individuals in an ongoing investigation into a postal stamp forgery racket, bringing the total number of arrests to five.

The suspects, apprehended from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, were found with fake stamps valued at nearly Rs 28 lakh. Police uncovered the racket last year following a complaint about forged stamps used in bulk mailings in Mumbai.

The forgery operation stretched across states, including Delhi and Bihar, and had links to a broader financial network with transactions amounting to Rs 8 crore. Further arrests are anticipated.

