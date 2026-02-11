Left Menu

Stamp Scam Bust: Police Uncover Inter-State Forgery Network

Mumbai police arrested two more individuals linked to a postal stamp forgery racket. Fake stamps worth nearly Rs 28 lakh were seized. This brings the total arrests to five, following last year's discovery of the scam. The operation was orchestrated from Delhi and Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:54 IST
Stamp Scam Bust: Police Uncover Inter-State Forgery Network
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have arrested two more individuals in an ongoing investigation into a postal stamp forgery racket, bringing the total number of arrests to five.

The suspects, apprehended from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, were found with fake stamps valued at nearly Rs 28 lakh. Police uncovered the racket last year following a complaint about forged stamps used in bulk mailings in Mumbai.

The forgery operation stretched across states, including Delhi and Bihar, and had links to a broader financial network with transactions amounting to Rs 8 crore. Further arrests are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Wobbles: Software Stocks Plunge Amid Strong Job Data

Wall Street Wobbles: Software Stocks Plunge Amid Strong Job Data

 Global
2
Nagaland Teachers on Hunger Strike: A Demand for Regularisation

Nagaland Teachers on Hunger Strike: A Demand for Regularisation

 India
3
Sidhu Moosewala's Parents Protest Over Police Inaction on Financial Fraud Allegations

Sidhu Moosewala's Parents Protest Over Police Inaction on Financial Fraud Al...

 India
4
Le Pen's Legal Battle: A Pivotal Moment for France's Political Future

Le Pen's Legal Battle: A Pivotal Moment for France's Political Future

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026