Stamp Scam Bust: Police Uncover Inter-State Forgery Network
Mumbai police arrested two more individuals linked to a postal stamp forgery racket. Fake stamps worth nearly Rs 28 lakh were seized. This brings the total arrests to five, following last year's discovery of the scam. The operation was orchestrated from Delhi and Bihar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai police have arrested two more individuals in an ongoing investigation into a postal stamp forgery racket, bringing the total number of arrests to five.
The suspects, apprehended from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, were found with fake stamps valued at nearly Rs 28 lakh. Police uncovered the racket last year following a complaint about forged stamps used in bulk mailings in Mumbai.
The forgery operation stretched across states, including Delhi and Bihar, and had links to a broader financial network with transactions amounting to Rs 8 crore. Further arrests are anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
