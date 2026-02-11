Volkswagen's Tariff Win: Paving the Way for Chinese Automakers in Europe

Volkswagen's successful appeal to the European Commission for a tariff exemption on its China-made Cupra Tavascan SUV has sparked interest among major Chinese automakers to seek similar arrangements. The move follows intense negotiations, marking the first such exemption since the EU imposed tariffs against Chinese EV makers in 2024.

The decision is of significant interest to Chinese companies looking to export electric vehicle models to Europe. This comes in the wake of the European Union's fresh 20.7% duties, which added to the existing 10% tariff, impacting the operating profits of the Volkswagen SEAT/Cupra division last year.

The European market remains crucial for Chinese automakers faced with oversupply issues domestically, compounded by limited access to the massive U.S. and Indian markets. While discussions continue between automakers and the EU concerning minimum pricing models, it's clear Europe's automotive industry twilight is occupied by diplomatic and economic maneuvering.