Uttarakhand CM's Bold Stance on Crime Control

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has taken a decisive stance against crime, emphasizing that the law and order situation will not be compromised.

During a high-level meeting, he instructed DGP Deepam Seth to ensure immediate registration of criminal cases and effective action against offenders. The CM stressed vigilance against habitual and organized crime offenders, calling for strict legal measures to instill fear of the law.

Dhami also directed increased vigilance through stronger police presence and enhanced traffic and security management in urban areas. This follows recent violent incidents, emphasizing his resolve to maintain peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)