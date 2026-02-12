$101M Confirmed to Complete Eastern Busway as Botany Link Construction Begins

Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Auckland Minister Simeon Brown have announced that the final stretch of Auckland’s Eastern Busway is now ready to move into construction, marking a major milestone for rapid transit in East Auckland.

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) and Auckland Council have confirmed $101 million in funding to build the Botany link route at Guys Reserve, completing the last piece of the transformational $1.4 billion project.

“This is the final piece of the $1.4 billion Eastern Busway project,” Mr Bishop said.

“It’s a key part of Auckland’s rapid transit network, connecting East Auckland to the wider region and providing faster, more reliable journeys.”

Final Link Unlocks Faster Travel from Botany to the City

The Eastern Busway will connect Botany to Pakuranga and Panmure through largely separated bus lanes, significantly improving travel times and reliability for commuters.

Once complete, the journey from Botany to Auckland’s city centre will take around:

40 minutes by bus and train

With improved consistency through dedicated rapid transit infrastructure

The project is expected to become one of Auckland’s busiest public transport corridors.

Passenger Growth Forecasts Highlight Future Demand

Forecasts show strong growth in passenger numbers once the full busway is operational:

18,000 passengers per day by 2028

24,000 passengers per day by 2048

Minister Bishop said the Eastern Busway, alongside the City Rail Link opening this year, will reshape the way Aucklanders move around the city.

“The already-open Panmure to Pakuranga busway is proof of how rapid transit can give people better access to jobs and opportunities across Auckland,” he said.

A Major Joint Investment in Auckland’s Rapid Transit Network

Minister Simeon Brown said the Eastern Busway represents a major partnership between central and local government.

“The Eastern Busway is a major joint investment by the Government and Auckland Council, delivering 7km of dedicated busway, five new bus stations, and the Reeves Road Flyover,” Mr Brown said.

Completing the full corridor through to Botany Town Centre will provide stronger integration with future public transport projects, including the planned Airport to Botany Busway.

Construction Begins in March

Construction on the final section will begin in March, with work progressing along Tī Rākau Drive to deliver the remaining corridor at pace.

“This is a key milestone for improving public transport options for people living and working in East Auckland,” Mr Brown said.

Government Reaffirms Commitment Despite Regional Fuel Tax Removal

Minister Brown also addressed claims that removing Labour’s Auckland Regional Fuel Tax would prevent the project from being delivered.

“We axed the tax, Aucklanders are saving money every time they fill up, and the Eastern Busway is being delivered in full,” he said.

“Actions speak louder than words.”

Transforming East Auckland Connectivity

Once complete, the Eastern Busway will provide faster, more reliable transport choices for Aucklanders, improve access to jobs and education, and strengthen the region’s rapid transit future.

Minister Brown said he looks forward to visiting the site in coming months with Minister Bishop and Mayor Brown to mark the start of construction.