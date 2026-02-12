Belgian police raid European Commission over sale of properties, FT reports

Belgian ​police raided European ​Commission offices ‌on Thursday ​over potential irregularities in the sale of real ‌estate assets, the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

The FT said ‌the investigation was being led by ‌the European Public Prosecutor's Office and concerned 23 buildings that were acquired by the Belgian ⁠sovereign ​wealth fund, ⁠SFPIM, for 900 million euros in 2024. At ⁠the time, the commission said the ​sale was tendered in compliance with EU ⁠financial regulation.

The EPPO confirmed a raid had ⁠taken ​place, but could not confirm further details. Belgian police declined to ⁠comment. The Belgian prosecutor's office, the European Commission ⁠and ⁠SFPIM did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

