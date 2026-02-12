UPDATE 1-Sweden to send fighter jets to patrol around Greenland as part of NATO's Arctic Sentry

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:58 IST
Sweden will patrol around Iceland ‌and Greenland with Gripen fighter jets as part of NATO's Arctic Sentry mission, it ‌said on Thursday. NATO said on Wednesday ‌it had launched the mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic, part of an effort ⁠to ​defuse severe tensions ⁠within the alliance prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump's ⁠push for the U.S. to acquire Greenland.

"This ​strengthens deterrence, protects our common interests, and ⁠contributes to stability in a region that is crucial ⁠for ​Europe and transatlantic cooperation," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a statement. "Sweden ⁠will initially contribute to Arctic Sentry with ⁠JAS 39 ⁠Gripen aircraft in the area around Iceland and Greenland," he said.

