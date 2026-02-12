SP govt ordered firing on farmers in Noida, Ghaziabad for Anil Ambani: Minister Shahi

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), alleging that during its tenure, bullets were fired at farmers in Noida and Ghaziabad ''for Anil Ambani''. The minister was replying to query by SP legislator Anil Pradhan regarding land acquisition and rising agricultural costs during Question Hour on the fourth day of the budget session. Targeting the opposition party, Shahi said the SP government had ordered firing on farmers in Noida and Ghaziabad to secure industrial interests. ''The farmers of Uttar Pradesh can never forget how your government ordered firing for the sake of Anil Ambani,'' he said. He also referred to an alleged firing incident linked to a Durg Cement project, saying it occurred during the SP regime. ''Such incidents have never happened under the Yogi Adityanath-led government,'' Shahi asserted. On land acquisition, the minister said the present government holds adequate dialogue with farmers and provides compensation at market rates. Responding to Pradhan's written query on whether rising prices of agricultural equipment, fertilisers and diesel were increasing the cost of cultivation, Shahi denied the claim. He said subsidies are available on agricultural equipment and fertilisers, and diesel prices in Uttar Pradesh are lower than in most states. He said the department is implementing schemes for promotion of agricultural mechanisation and in-situ management of crop residue to provide farm machinery to cultivators at subsidised rates.

