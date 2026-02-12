Left Menu

SP govt ordered firing on farmers in Noida, Ghaziabad for Anil Ambani: Minister Shahi

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party SP, alleging that during its tenure, bullets were fired at farmers in Noida and Ghaziabad for Anil Ambani. Responding to Pradhans written query on whether rising prices of agricultural equipment, fertilisers and diesel were increasing the cost of cultivation, Shahi denied the claim.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:07 IST
SP govt ordered firing on farmers in Noida, Ghaziabad for Anil Ambani: Minister Shahi
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), alleging that during its tenure, bullets were fired at farmers in Noida and Ghaziabad ''for Anil Ambani''. The minister was replying to query by SP legislator Anil Pradhan regarding land acquisition and rising agricultural costs during Question Hour on the fourth day of the budget session. Targeting the opposition party, Shahi said the SP government had ordered firing on farmers in Noida and Ghaziabad to secure industrial interests. ''The farmers of Uttar Pradesh can never forget how your government ordered firing for the sake of Anil Ambani,'' he said. He also referred to an alleged firing incident linked to a Durg Cement project, saying it occurred during the SP regime. ''Such incidents have never happened under the Yogi Adityanath-led government,'' Shahi asserted. On land acquisition, the minister said the present government holds adequate dialogue with farmers and provides compensation at market rates. Responding to Pradhan's written query on whether rising prices of agricultural equipment, fertilisers and diesel were increasing the cost of cultivation, Shahi denied the claim. He said subsidies are available on agricultural equipment and fertilisers, and diesel prices in Uttar Pradesh are lower than in most states. He said the department is implementing schemes for promotion of agricultural mechanisation and in-situ management of crop residue to provide farm machinery to cultivators at subsidised rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Need national content monitoring agency, stringent laws to curb misuse of technology: Rajeev Shukla

Need national content monitoring agency, stringent laws to curb misuse of te...

 India
2
Rising dog bite cases: Maharashtra official suggests non-invasive surgery to control animal numbers

Rising dog bite cases: Maharashtra official suggests non-invasive surgery to...

 India
3
West Bengal government does not implement welfare schemes sponsored by Centre: Finance Minister in RS.

West Bengal government does not implement welfare schemes sponsored by Centr...

 India
4
Labour reforms, digital growth powering India’s inclusive dev: Arunachal Dy CM

Labour reforms, digital growth powering India’s inclusive dev: Arunachal Dy ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026