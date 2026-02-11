EU Faces Economic Challenge: Strategic Retreat at Belgian Castle

European Union leaders convened at the historic Alden Biesen castle in Belgium on Thursday, aiming to strategize economic competition against burgeoning global players like China amidst increasing uncertainties with the United States. This meeting comes as the EU's growth continues to lag behind that of the U.S., with shortcomings in productivity and innovation.

The EU faces numerous challenges, including tariffs linked to Trump's trade policies and crucial mineral export restrictions from China. This strategic retreat seeks to address these while covering costs of decarbonization and digital advancement, all crucial in the face of geopolitical pressures from Russia. Discussions are led by European Council President Antonio Costa.

Beyond brainstorming, EU leaders aim to achieve actionable outcomes. Former Italian prime ministers contributed insights, although skepticism remains regarding substantial breakthroughs. Notably, Emmanuel Macron advocates for EU-common borrowing, sparking debate among member states. Meanwhile, Germany emphasizes productivity to overcome economic barriers, reinforcing the importance of cohesive intra-EU initiatives such as trade agreements.

