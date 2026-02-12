Left Menu

MP: Trader receives extortion call from person claiming to be Bishnoi gang member

A caller who claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanded Rs 10 crore from a trader in Madhya Pradeshs Ashoknagar district, police said on Thursday. Balbir Khurana, another city-based trader, also told police that he too received a call from an international number.

PTI | Ashoknagar | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:52 IST
A caller who claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanded Rs 10 crore from a trader in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district, police said on Thursday. While the cyber cell is trying to ascertain the caller's identity and location, it is suspected that some persons were using the Bishnoi gang's name to extort money, officials said. Additional Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh Kavar said Ankit Agrawal, the complainant, received WhatsApp calls and messages from international numbers on Wednesday. The caller identified himself as ''Hari Boxer'', a member of the Bishnoi gang, and demanded Rs 10 crore after disclosing a few details about Agarwal's family and business. He would be killed if the money was not paid within two days, the caller threatened. Balbir Khurana, another city-based trader, also told police that he too received a call from an international number. He did not answer it but was informing the police about it as a precaution, his complaint stated.

