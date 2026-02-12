Left Menu

Man held for stealing former employer's vehicle; tells cops he needed funds for sister's wedding

Accused Brajeshkumar Ramgopal Rekwar alias Tiger was held from Goregaon and the pick-up vehicle worth Rs 4.25 lakh has been recovered, the Aarey police station official said. He has told police he decided to steal the vehicle as he was facing financial difficulties and was in urgent need of funds for his sisters wedding, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 23:05 IST
Man held for stealing former employer's vehicle; tells cops he needed funds for sister's wedding
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing his former employer's vehicle to raise money for his sister's wedding, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday. Accused Brajeshkumar Ramgopal Rekwar alias Tiger was held from Goregaon and the pick-up vehicle worth Rs 4.25 lakh has been recovered, the Aarey police station official said. ''He stole the vehicle from Ambawadi in Aarey Colony on the night of January 17. The vehicle belonged to Malad-based businessman Ranjitkumar Rajedev Mishra, who runs a business involving decoration materials. A probe led by senior inspector Ravindra Patil using CCTV footage and technical surveillance helped trace the accused to Santosh Nagar in Goregaon,'' the official said. ''Rekwar had driven the vehicle to Nashik and parked it at the railway station, planning to sell it later for Rs 1.5-2 lakh and then flee to his native village in Uttar Pradesh. Rekwar had previously worked for Mishra. After leaving the job, he reportedly pursued acting in web series and television serials before taking up driving work,'' the official added. He has told police he decided to steal the vehicle as he was facing financial difficulties and was in urgent need of funds for his sister's wedding, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 4-UK launches public-interest, competition probe into Daily Mail-Telegraph takeover

UPDATE 4-UK launches public-interest, competition probe into Daily Mail-Tele...

 Global
2
Odisha govt inks pacts to add renewable energy capacity worth Rs 67,000 cr

Odisha govt inks pacts to add renewable energy capacity worth Rs 67,000 cr

 India
3
Air India initiates full & final settlement process in AI-171 plane crash

Air India initiates full & final settlement process in AI-171 plane crash

 India
4
W Bengal migrant killed after spat, no other motive, say Pune cops after CM Banerjee alleges hate crime

W Bengal migrant killed after spat, no other motive, say Pune cops after CM ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026