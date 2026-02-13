Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Denmark to provide four F-35 fighter jets to NATO's Arctic Sentry

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:03 IST
UPDATE 1-Denmark to provide four F-35 fighter jets to NATO's Arctic Sentry

Denmark will ‌provide four F-35 fighter jets to NATO's Arctic Sentry mission, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen ‌said on Friday.

NATO said on Wednesday it ‌had launched the mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic, part of an effort to defuse ⁠tensions ​within the ⁠alliance prompted by the U.S. president's push to acquire ⁠Greenland from Denmark. "Our F-35 contribution strengthens the ​overall presence in the region and underscores Denmark's ⁠role as an active ally in the Arctic ⁠and ​North Atlantic," Poulsen said in a statement.

Poulsen also expects the United States ⁠to contribute to the NATO mission, he told reporters ⁠ahead ⁠of the Munich Security Conference in the German city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia will review nuclear safety risks if Armenia opts for US-designed reactors

Russia will review nuclear safety risks if Armenia opts for US-designed reac...

 Russia
2
Trump expected to attend Saudi FII conference in Miami, sources say

Trump expected to attend Saudi FII conference in Miami, sources say

 Global
3
'BNP and Jamaat good pair for democratic path in Bangladesh'

'BNP and Jamaat good pair for democratic path in Bangladesh'

 Bangladesh
4
"Incredible": Sania Mirza hails Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner rivalry in tennis

"Incredible": Sania Mirza hails Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner rivalry in tenn...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026