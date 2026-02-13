Left Menu

Highway Ambush: Former Ansari Aide Assassinated

Shoaib Kidwai, a former aide to slain gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was shot dead on the Ayodhya highway by unidentified assailants. A suspect in multiple criminal cases, Kidwai's murder hints at possible internal rivalries or gang war. Police are investigating, with security heightened across the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, Shoaib Kidwai, a former associate of the well-known gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was killed on the Ayodhya highway. The attack occurred on Friday and involved unknown assailants on motorcycles, according to police reports.

Kidwai, also known as Bobby, was implicated in several high-profile criminal cases, including the murder of District Jail Superintendent R K Tiwari in 1999. This assassination near Raj Bhavan had sent shockwaves through the Kalyan Singh administration at the time.

Recent investigations suggest the incident may be linked to internal rivalries or a gang conflict. Authorities have tight security in the district as they seek to bring the culprits to justice. Senior officers are scrutinizing CCTV footage and forensic evidence in their efforts to illuminate this planned attack.

