Highway Ambush: Former Ansari Aide Assassinated

In a shocking incident, Shoaib Kidwai, a former associate of the well-known gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was killed on the Ayodhya highway. The attack occurred on Friday and involved unknown assailants on motorcycles, according to police reports.

Kidwai, also known as Bobby, was implicated in several high-profile criminal cases, including the murder of District Jail Superintendent R K Tiwari in 1999. This assassination near Raj Bhavan had sent shockwaves through the Kalyan Singh administration at the time.

Recent investigations suggest the incident may be linked to internal rivalries or a gang conflict. Authorities have tight security in the district as they seek to bring the culprits to justice. Senior officers are scrutinizing CCTV footage and forensic evidence in their efforts to illuminate this planned attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)