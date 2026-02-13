Naidu Defends Revelation of Laddu Adulteration Amid Political Row
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu addressed the Assembly, defending his government's disclosure of adulteration allegations in Tirupati laddus and promising to safeguard temple sanctity. Naidu criticized YSRCP's claims against Heritage Foods and outlined the state's achievements, including major investments and future infrastructure, health, and environmental initiatives.
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, stood firm on his government's decision to bring allegations of adulteration in the celebrated Tirupati laddus to light, labeling any attempt to hide such issues as 'sacrilege'. Speaking in the Assembly, Naidu emphasized the necessity of transparency to maintain public trust, especially after accusations surfaced related to the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led administration's alleged use of animal fat in these revered offerings.
The Chief Minister condemned YSRCP leaders for implicating his family-owned dairy firm, Heritage Foods, in the controversy, denying any association and decrying it as a smear attempt. Naidu praised the state's progress under his leadership, spotlighting the P4 initiative for poverty eradication, a boost in health services through collaborations with the Gates Foundation, and ambitious green energy projects.
Highlighting forthcoming initiatives, Naidu detailed the vast economic investments expected to generate millions of jobs and the completion of key infrastructure projects. He advocated for fair water resource sharing with Telangana and projected Andhra Pradesh as a future Indian economic leader, all under the vision of a prosperous '2047 Swarna Andhra'.
