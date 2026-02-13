Shake-Up: Chinese Tech Giants Pulled from US Military-Linked List

The Trump administration, in a surprising move, withdrew an updated list of Chinese military-backed companies on Friday. Notably, the list initially included prominent Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Baidu, indicating potential ramifications for international business relations.

The decision to retract the updated list has sparked uncertainty about any shifts in U.S. policy toward Chinese entities. The exact reasons for the withdrawal remain ambiguous, prompting speculation in political and economic circles.

The Pentagon has yet to provide a statement, leaving many to wonder about the future course the U.S. government will take regarding its classification of Chinese companies with presumed military affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)