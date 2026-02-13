Left Menu

Shake-Up: Chinese Tech Giants Pulled from US Military-Linked List

The Trump administration withdrew an updated list of Chinese military-backed companies, initially including Alibaba and Baidu. The withdrawal has left the policy intentions unclear, and the Pentagon has not commented. This action raises questions about the future stance of the U.S. regarding Chinese tech giants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:52 IST
Shake-Up: Chinese Tech Giants Pulled from US Military-Linked List
Trump administration
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration, in a surprising move, withdrew an updated list of Chinese military-backed companies on Friday. Notably, the list initially included prominent Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Baidu, indicating potential ramifications for international business relations.

The decision to retract the updated list has sparked uncertainty about any shifts in U.S. policy toward Chinese entities. The exact reasons for the withdrawal remain ambiguous, prompting speculation in political and economic circles.

The Pentagon has yet to provide a statement, leaving many to wonder about the future course the U.S. government will take regarding its classification of Chinese companies with presumed military affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
27-Year-Old Sectarian Dispute Murder Verdict Announced

27-Year-Old Sectarian Dispute Murder Verdict Announced

 India
2
USA's Stunning Victory Against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

USA's Stunning Victory Against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Inter-State Iridium Scam Busted by Tamil Nadu Police

Inter-State Iridium Scam Busted by Tamil Nadu Police

 India
4
Costly Deportation Deals Under Scrutiny: Senate Report Criticizes Trump's Immigration Strategy

Costly Deportation Deals Under Scrutiny: Senate Report Criticizes Trump's Im...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026