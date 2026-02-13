Frontline Vigil: GOC's Tactical Assessment at the LoC
Lieutenant General P K Mishra of the White Knight Corps evaluated security and troop readiness along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Visiting sectors like Pallanwala and Rajouri, he emphasized vigilance and excellence in tackling emerging threats, reinforcing the Army's motto: 'We Serve, We Protect.'
- Country:
- India
Lieutenant General P K Mishra, the General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, conducted an extensive review of the security situation and troop readiness along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Pallanwala sector on Friday.
The GOC, alongside senior officers from the GOC Cross Swords Division and GOC Romeo Force, evaluated the operational preparedness and counter-terrorism measures in place across the challenging terrain of Pallanwala and Rajouri.
Stressing the importance of relentless vigilance and professional excellence, Mishra interacted with troops in the Naushera sector, receiving updates on their training, surveillance measures, and combat effectiveness. The Army affirmed its unwavering commitment under the motto: 'We Serve, We Protect.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
French Security Worries: Trust in EU Defence Erodes Amidst Rising Concerns
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Greenlights Major Funding for Key Sectors
Delhi Government Issues Strong Advisory to Strengthen Cybersecurity
Transfer of IS Detainees Signals Regional Security Boost
Tehreek-e-Taliban Diamer Gilgit Baltistan Threatens Pakistani Security Forces in Video Message