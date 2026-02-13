Left Menu

Frontline Vigil: GOC's Tactical Assessment at the LoC

Lieutenant General P K Mishra of the White Knight Corps evaluated security and troop readiness along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Visiting sectors like Pallanwala and Rajouri, he emphasized vigilance and excellence in tackling emerging threats, reinforcing the Army's motto: 'We Serve, We Protect.'

Updated: 13-02-2026 21:19 IST
Lieutenant General P K Mishra, the General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, conducted an extensive review of the security situation and troop readiness along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Pallanwala sector on Friday.

The GOC, alongside senior officers from the GOC Cross Swords Division and GOC Romeo Force, evaluated the operational preparedness and counter-terrorism measures in place across the challenging terrain of Pallanwala and Rajouri.

Stressing the importance of relentless vigilance and professional excellence, Mishra interacted with troops in the Naushera sector, receiving updates on their training, surveillance measures, and combat effectiveness. The Army affirmed its unwavering commitment under the motto: 'We Serve, We Protect.'

