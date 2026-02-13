Frontline Vigil: GOC's Tactical Assessment at the LoC

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, the General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, conducted an extensive review of the security situation and troop readiness along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Pallanwala sector on Friday.

The GOC, alongside senior officers from the GOC Cross Swords Division and GOC Romeo Force, evaluated the operational preparedness and counter-terrorism measures in place across the challenging terrain of Pallanwala and Rajouri.

Stressing the importance of relentless vigilance and professional excellence, Mishra interacted with troops in the Naushera sector, receiving updates on their training, surveillance measures, and combat effectiveness. The Army affirmed its unwavering commitment under the motto: 'We Serve, We Protect.'

(With inputs from agencies.)