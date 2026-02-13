CB-CID Uncovers Multi-State Iridium Scam: Six Arrested for RBI Impersonation

In a significant breakthrough, the CB-CID of Tamil Nadu police has successfully dismantled an extensive inter-state iridium scam network, culminating in the arrest of six individuals. These suspects allegedly masqueraded as RBI officials, defrauding multiple victims across various states to the tune of Rs 5.65 crore, according to police sources on Friday.

The wide-reaching con involved elaborate schemes where victims were lured into parting with their money through fake RBI interviews and forged documents. One victim, from Coimbatore, was duped of Rs 3 crore after being promised astronomical returns from an iridium trade, with the fake promise of funds held in RBI accounts.

The ringleaders, identified as individuals from different states, have now been apprehended, with police seizing electronics and further investigating the scam's depth and additional victims. Authorities urge anyone conned by similar operations to come forward as the investigation continues.

