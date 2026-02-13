Left Menu

CB-CID Uncovers Multi-State Iridium Scam: Six Arrested for RBI Impersonation

The CB-CID of Tamil Nadu police has dismantled an inter-state iridium scam, arresting six individuals impersonating RBI officials. Victims were defrauded of Rs 5.65 crore, with at least 23 targeted across India. The scam involved fake documents, forged identities, and fraudulent 'processing charges' for promised funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:25 IST
CB-CID Uncovers Multi-State Iridium Scam: Six Arrested for RBI Impersonation
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the CB-CID of Tamil Nadu police has successfully dismantled an extensive inter-state iridium scam network, culminating in the arrest of six individuals. These suspects allegedly masqueraded as RBI officials, defrauding multiple victims across various states to the tune of Rs 5.65 crore, according to police sources on Friday.

The wide-reaching con involved elaborate schemes where victims were lured into parting with their money through fake RBI interviews and forged documents. One victim, from Coimbatore, was duped of Rs 3 crore after being promised astronomical returns from an iridium trade, with the fake promise of funds held in RBI accounts.

The ringleaders, identified as individuals from different states, have now been apprehended, with police seizing electronics and further investigating the scam's depth and additional victims. Authorities urge anyone conned by similar operations to come forward as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat Gears Up for Comprehensive Census: A Two-Phase Initiative

Gujarat Gears Up for Comprehensive Census: A Two-Phase Initiative

 India
2
Korean Culinary Support: The Hidden Olympics Team

Korean Culinary Support: The Hidden Olympics Team

 Global
3
Netherlands' T20I Struggles: A Tactical Breakdown

Netherlands' T20I Struggles: A Tactical Breakdown

 India
4
Call for Unity: Congress's Push for Kashmiri Migrant Welfare

Call for Unity: Congress's Push for Kashmiri Migrant Welfare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026