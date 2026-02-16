Left Menu

India’s Exports Hold Steady Despite Trade Deficit Surge

India's exports rose by 0.61% in January, while the trade deficit reached a three-month high. Key factors include surging gold and silver imports due to higher prices. The Commerce Secretary anticipates exports of goods and services surpassing USD 860 billion in 2025-26, despite US tariff impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:43 IST
India’s Exports Hold Steady Despite Trade Deficit Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In January, India's exports saw a slight growth of 0.61% to USD 36.56 billion, as revealed by government data. Despite this, the trade deficit expanded to a staggering USD 34.68 billion, marking a three-month high.

Imports experienced a significant increase of 19.2%, reaching USD 71.24 billion, driven by a notable rise in gold and silver imports due to elevated prices. India's gold imports surged by an impressive 349.22% to USD 12 billion, with silver imports also soaring by 127% within the same period.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal remains optimistic, suggesting exports may cross USD 860 billion for 2025-26, despite US tariffs affecting sectors like apparel. The US recently adjusted some tariffs, which could offer relief for Indian exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pathum Nissanka's Blazing Century Bolsters Sri Lanka Into Super Eight, Australia In Peril

Pathum Nissanka's Blazing Century Bolsters Sri Lanka Into Super Eight, Austr...

 Sri Lanka
2
Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

 India
3
Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

 Israel
4
Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026