Left Menu

Marriage Scam Unveiled in Jharkhand: Two Arrested

Two individuals were arrested in Koderma, Jharkhand for defrauding a Maharashtra resident of Rs 5 lakh with false marriage promises. The Tilaiya Police nabbed them following a complaint from the victim. Accused confessed to being part of a larger racket. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:57 IST
Marriage Scam Unveiled in Jharkhand: Two Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand police have arrested two individuals in Koderma district for allegedly defrauding a Maharashtra man of Rs 5 lakh. The deceptive promise? Arranging a bride for marriage.

The arrests came after a resident from Sambhaji village lodged a complaint at the Tilaiya Police Station, sparking an investigation. On Sunday, law enforcement officials successfully apprehended the suspects in connection to the February 14 complaint.

According to Vinay Kumar, officer-in-charge at the Tilaiya Police Station, the suspects admitted to orchestrating a marriage fraud racket. Seized items included a mobile phone, two SIM cards, and Rs 10,000 in cash. Investigators continue to pursue other members involved in the alleged scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heartbreak on the Slopes: Atle Lie McGrath's Olympic Struggles

Heartbreak on the Slopes: Atle Lie McGrath's Olympic Struggles

 Global
2
Food Poisoning Outbreak at Jharkhand Fair: 175 Fall Ill

Food Poisoning Outbreak at Jharkhand Fair: 175 Fall Ill

 India
3
Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegations

Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegatio...

 India
4
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026