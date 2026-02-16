Marriage Scam Unveiled in Jharkhand: Two Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand police have arrested two individuals in Koderma district for allegedly defrauding a Maharashtra man of Rs 5 lakh. The deceptive promise? Arranging a bride for marriage.

The arrests came after a resident from Sambhaji village lodged a complaint at the Tilaiya Police Station, sparking an investigation. On Sunday, law enforcement officials successfully apprehended the suspects in connection to the February 14 complaint.

According to Vinay Kumar, officer-in-charge at the Tilaiya Police Station, the suspects admitted to orchestrating a marriage fraud racket. Seized items included a mobile phone, two SIM cards, and Rs 10,000 in cash. Investigators continue to pursue other members involved in the alleged scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)