Marriage Scam Unveiled in Jharkhand: Two Arrested
Two individuals were arrested in Koderma, Jharkhand for defrauding a Maharashtra resident of Rs 5 lakh with false marriage promises. The Tilaiya Police nabbed them following a complaint from the victim. Accused confessed to being part of a larger racket. Investigations are ongoing.
In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand police have arrested two individuals in Koderma district for allegedly defrauding a Maharashtra man of Rs 5 lakh. The deceptive promise? Arranging a bride for marriage.
The arrests came after a resident from Sambhaji village lodged a complaint at the Tilaiya Police Station, sparking an investigation. On Sunday, law enforcement officials successfully apprehended the suspects in connection to the February 14 complaint.
According to Vinay Kumar, officer-in-charge at the Tilaiya Police Station, the suspects admitted to orchestrating a marriage fraud racket. Seized items included a mobile phone, two SIM cards, and Rs 10,000 in cash. Investigators continue to pursue other members involved in the alleged scam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
