Tragedy in Dwarka: Reckless Stunt Driver Claims Young Life

A tragic accident in Dwarka has claimed the life of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, who was reportedly killed by a car driven by a minor performing stunts. Sahil's mother has taken to social media to allege that her son's death was a result of reckless behavior.

According to police reports, the accident occurred on February 3 when the SUV, driven by 17-year-old Akshatra Singh without a valid license, collided with Sahil's motorcycle near Lal Bahadur Shastri College. The driver was subsequently arrested and taken to an observation home, although interim bail was later granted.

The incident has sparked calls from Sahil's grieving mother for increased road safety awareness and public support in her quest for justice. The case remains under investigation, with authorities emphasizing the importance of vigilance to prevent similar tragedies.

