Social Media Stunt Lands Delhi Man in Police Custody
A 22-year-old man named Tushar Puniya was arrested in northeast Delhi for performing dangerous motorcycle stunts and harassing bus passengers for social media virality. Police investigation revealed he removed the registration plate to avoid identification while endangering himself and others. Further investigations are ongoing.
A man in northeast Delhi has been detained by local authorities for executing dangerous stunts on a motorcycle and harassing bus passengers to create social media content. The individual, identified as 22-year-old Tushar Puniya from Khajuri Khas, reportedly engaged in these risky maneuvers on a motorcycle lacking a registration plate.
The reckless escapades came to light after a video went viral on February 16, showcasing a man without a registration number executing perilous acts, such as opening doors of moving vehicles, including a DTC bus. The actions posed severe threats to public safety, compelling the police to take swift action.
A case was filed at New Usmanpur police station. Officers formed a team, utilizing CCTV footage and the viral video to track and capture Puniya. The motorcycle involved has been confiscated, and authorities are investigating any involvement in similar incidents by Puniya in the past.
