Gujarat's Pursuit for Sardar Sarovar Dues from Partner States

Gujarat is owed over Rs 7,900 crore by partner states in the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Project. The largest debtor, Madhya Pradesh, owes Rs 5,516.50 crore. Gujarat has raised the issue at multiple meetings, urging Maharashtra and Rajasthan as well, to settle the financial liabilities shared among them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:29 IST
Gujarat's Pursuit for Sardar Sarovar Dues from Partner States
Gujarat government is striving to recover over Rs 7,900 crore owed by partner states involved in the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Project. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted in the state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that Madhya Pradesh holds the largest share of unpaid dues.

During a session where Congress MLA Amit Chavda sought clarity on the outstanding amounts and recovery efforts, Patel detailed financial exchanges from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan over the project's expenses in recent years.

Efforts to recover the pending dues have been consistently emphasized in discussions at the Narmada Control Authority meetings. Bilateral meetings and formal communications have been employed to address this significant financial concern that impacts regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

