Gujarat's Pursuit for Sardar Sarovar Dues from Partner States

Gujarat government is striving to recover over Rs 7,900 crore owed by partner states involved in the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Project. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted in the state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that Madhya Pradesh holds the largest share of unpaid dues.

During a session where Congress MLA Amit Chavda sought clarity on the outstanding amounts and recovery efforts, Patel detailed financial exchanges from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan over the project's expenses in recent years.

Efforts to recover the pending dues have been consistently emphasized in discussions at the Narmada Control Authority meetings. Bilateral meetings and formal communications have been employed to address this significant financial concern that impacts regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)