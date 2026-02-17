Bus Heist Unveiled: Thieves Nabbed in Delhi
Delhi Police have arrested three individuals involved in stealing gold, silver ornaments, and cash from a bus passenger. The culprits, identified as residents of Gujarat, operated primarily on crowded Delhi Transport Corporation buses, using distraction techniques to execute thefts. Further investigations are ongoing.
In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended a gang of three individuals responsible for a series of thefts targeting commuters on crowded public buses. The arrests were made after a meticulous investigation following a reported theft on February 5.
The gang, all hailing from Gujarat, orchestrated the thefts by creating diversions and using sharp instruments to cut open victim's bags. They managed to escape with gold and silver ornaments, along with over Rs 1 lakh in cash.
Authorities identified the mastermind, Daiodiya Dipubhai, and two accomplices, after analyzing CCTV footage. The police operation led to the recovery of melted gold, and further inquiries aim to uncover additional crimes linked to this group.
