Jharkhand Coalition Strategizes for Crucial Budget Session

The JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand convened on Tuesday for a strategic planning meeting ahead of the upcoming Budget session of the state assembly. The significant session runs from February 18 to March 19, with the 2026-27 fiscal budget being tabled on February 24.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired the meeting, which included legislators from the JMM, Congress, and RJD. Key discussions focused on societal development, especially concerning tribal and Dalit upliftment, according to Congress legislature party leader Pradeep Yadav.

JMM minister Hafizul Hasan indicated that party members have been urged to prepare ''logical replies'' for potential opposition questions. The session aims for a budget that addresses the broader developmental needs across all social sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)