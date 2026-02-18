Navigating Challenges at the Goa Maritime Conclave

The Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC-26) is poised to convene with the participation of naval chiefs and senior representatives from 14 Indian Ocean nations. These discussions come in the wake of increasing threats such as illegal and unregulated fishing, and narcotics trafficking, which pose significant risks to regional stability, according to Rear Admiral A D Nair.

Nair, commandant of the Naval War College of Goa, highlighted the conclave's theme, 'Common maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region - Progressing lines of effort to mitigate dynamic threats'. He stressed that these issues often take advantage of jurisdictional gaps and require a coordinated response for effective mitigation.

The event aims to foster enhanced mutual understanding and collaboration among participating countries, with India reinforcing its position as a preferred maritime security partner. The conclave also promotes information sharing, best practices, and trust-building among the diverse stakeholders in the Indian Ocean region.