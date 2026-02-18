Panic Ensues at SKIT Following Bomb Threat Hoax

A bomb threat email sent to the Swami Keshvanand Institute of Technology, Management and Gramothan (SKIT) in Jagatpura on Wednesday instigated mass panic, compelling authorities to clear the campus, police reported.

Emergency response teams including the police, fire brigade, and bomb disposal unit arrived swiftly. A comprehensive search was conducted, but no hazardous items were discovered by noon. Authorities suspect the threat was a hoax, citing similar past occurrences at other educational facilities.

The threatening email, received at approximately 6:15 am, alleged that explosives were hidden within the college and set to detonate at 11:45 am. Prompt measures were taken to evacuate students and staff, and investigations to identify the email's origin are ongoing.

