False Alarm: Gujarat Schools Receive Bomb Threat Hoaxes

Multiple schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara received bomb threat emails, prompting evacuations. Police found no evidence of actual threats. The emails, linked to Khalistan supporters, were deemed hoaxes. Search operations were conducted by bomb detection squads, and investigations continue regarding the email origins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad/Vadodara | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:00 IST
Authorities were on high alert as emails threatening bomb attacks were sent to 34 schools across Ahmedabad and Vadodara, resulting in evacuations. However, no dangerous materials were found, and the threat was declared a hoax.

The emails, which claimed to be from Khalistan supporters, prompted immediate response from bomb detection and disposal squads who conducted thorough searches, according to police statements. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Tripathi confirmed that operations in Ahmedabad schools concluded without incident.

Investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the threats, which included brief statements of support for Khalistan and threatened bombings at specific times. The police identified several targeted educational institutions, noting similar hoaxes occurred previously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

