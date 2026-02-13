Bessent says Senate Banking Committee agreed to proceed with hearings for Fed nominee Warsh
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 17:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Senate Banking Committee has agreed to move forward with confirmation hearings for Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Federal Reserve, despite a key senator's hold on the nomination, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday.
"I think it is important that we get to the hearings. Chair (Jerome) Powell's term ends mid May, and anyone who cares about the integrity, the independence of the Fed is going to want to see continuity with Kevin Warsh," Bessent said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Alibaba Faces Pentagon Restrictions Amid U.S.-China Tensions
U.S. Stock Futures Rebound on Dovish Inflation Data
Inflation Dynamics: U.S. Consumer Prices Experience Unexpected Shift
U.S. Stock Futures Slide Amid Inflation Worries and Rate-Cut Uncertainty
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Deploys Second Aircraft Carrier to Middle East