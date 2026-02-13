Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 17:48 IST
Bessent says Senate Banking Committee agreed to proceed with hearings for Fed nominee Warsh
​The Senate ​Banking Committee ‌has agreed ​to move forward with confirmation ‌hearings for Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Federal ‌Reserve, despite a key ‌senator's hold on the nomination, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said ⁠on ​Friday.

"I ⁠think it is important that we ⁠get to the hearings. ​Chair (Jerome) Powell's term ends mid ⁠May, and anyone who cares ⁠about the ​integrity, the independence of the Fed is going ⁠to want to see continuity with ⁠Kevin ⁠Warsh," Bessent said.

