Stalemate in Geneva: Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks End Without Resolution
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Geneva have ended without a breakthrough. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy criticized Russia for delaying negotiations that could resolve a four-year conflict. U.S. mediation efforts led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have faced challenges, with Russia and Ukraine at odds over territory and control of a nuclear plant.
The Geneva peace talks between Ukraine and Russia concluded without a breakthrough on Wednesday, leaving the long-standing conflict unresolved. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Moscow of deliberately stalling the U.S.-mediated talks and emphasized the challenges that lie ahead in reaching a settlement.
As pressure mounts on Ukraine to concede to a deal, U.S. President Donald Trump's recent suggestions have added tension to the discussions. The talks, mediated by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, have been demanding for both parties. No date has been set for the resumption of talks, despite the urgency expressed by the U.S. administration.
The negotiations have been primarily hindered by disagreements over territory in eastern Ukraine and the management of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. While Russia demands concessions, Ukraine remains firm in rejecting such terms. The involvement of U.S. military officials highlights the significance of achieving a resolution to Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two.
(With inputs from agencies.)
