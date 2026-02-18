Left Menu

Stalemate in Geneva: Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks End Without Resolution

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Geneva have ended without a breakthrough. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy criticized Russia for delaying negotiations that could resolve a four-year conflict. U.S. mediation efforts led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have faced challenges, with Russia and Ukraine at odds over territory and control of a nuclear plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:11 IST
Stalemate in Geneva: Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks End Without Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Geneva peace talks between Ukraine and Russia concluded without a breakthrough on Wednesday, leaving the long-standing conflict unresolved. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Moscow of deliberately stalling the U.S.-mediated talks and emphasized the challenges that lie ahead in reaching a settlement.

As pressure mounts on Ukraine to concede to a deal, U.S. President Donald Trump's recent suggestions have added tension to the discussions. The talks, mediated by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, have been demanding for both parties. No date has been set for the resumption of talks, despite the urgency expressed by the U.S. administration.

The negotiations have been primarily hindered by disagreements over territory in eastern Ukraine and the management of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. While Russia demands concessions, Ukraine remains firm in rejecting such terms. The involvement of U.S. military officials highlights the significance of achieving a resolution to Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
2
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
3
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India
4
Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sector

Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sec...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026