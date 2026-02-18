ED Cracks Down on WinZO: $55 Million in Overseas Assets Frozen

The Enforcement Directorate has taken a significant step in its investigation against WinZO, a real-money online gaming app, by attaching deposits exceeding Rs 500 crore in bank accounts located in the US and Singapore. These accounts belong to overseas shell companies reportedly operated by WinZO's promoters, Paavan Nanda and Saumya Singh Rathore.

This action stems from allegations that WinZO engaged in money laundering and adopted unscrupulous practices. According to the agency, users were manipulated into playing against automated BOTs and AI algorithms without their knowledge. An order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act has been issued, encompassing assets amounting to USD 55.69 million.

With a significant user base from tier-3 and tier-4 cities, WinZO previously faced a ban in India in 2025. The Enforcement Directorate's efforts have led to a chargesheet being filed in a Bengaluru special PMLA court, with total attachments in the case reaching Rs 1,194 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)