Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on WinZO: $55 Million in Overseas Assets Frozen

The Enforcement Directorate has attached over Rs 500 crore from bank accounts in the US and Singapore linked to WinZO, a real-money gaming app. The app and its promoters are investigated for alleged money laundering, utilizing BOTs and AI to manipulate games against unaware users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:57 IST
ED Cracks Down on WinZO: $55 Million in Overseas Assets Frozen
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has taken a significant step in its investigation against WinZO, a real-money online gaming app, by attaching deposits exceeding Rs 500 crore in bank accounts located in the US and Singapore. These accounts belong to overseas shell companies reportedly operated by WinZO's promoters, Paavan Nanda and Saumya Singh Rathore.

This action stems from allegations that WinZO engaged in money laundering and adopted unscrupulous practices. According to the agency, users were manipulated into playing against automated BOTs and AI algorithms without their knowledge. An order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act has been issued, encompassing assets amounting to USD 55.69 million.

With a significant user base from tier-3 and tier-4 cities, WinZO previously faced a ban in India in 2025. The Enforcement Directorate's efforts have led to a chargesheet being filed in a Bengaluru special PMLA court, with total attachments in the case reaching Rs 1,194 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Group Teams Up with OpenAI to Transform India's AI Landscape

Tata Group Teams Up with OpenAI to Transform India's AI Landscape

 India
2
Bayer's $7.25 Billion Settlement: A New Chapter in Roundup Litigation?

Bayer's $7.25 Billion Settlement: A New Chapter in Roundup Litigation?

 Global
3
Hamas Solidifies Control in Gaza Amid Peace Plan Challenges

Hamas Solidifies Control in Gaza Amid Peace Plan Challenges

 Global
4
Tragic Domestic Dispute in Kanhangad Ends in Death and Critical Injury

Tragic Domestic Dispute in Kanhangad Ends in Death and Critical Injury

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026