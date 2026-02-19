Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Family Dinner Dispute Ends in Fatal Stabbing

In a village in Thakurpurva, a family dinner dispute led to a fatal stabbing incident, resulting in the deaths of Harish and his wife Poonam, and the critical injury of another family member. The accused, Shyamu, fled the scene and remains at large as police pursue him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 19-02-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 00:23 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Family Dinner Dispute Ends in Fatal Stabbing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded late Wednesday in the village of Thakurpurva, where a family dispute during dinner escalated into fatal violence. Harish and his wife Poonam were both fatally stabbed by Shyamu, Harish's younger brother, following a heated argument.

The altercation, which occurred at a joint family gathering, also left another brother, Ramu, in critical condition. Police reports indicate that Shyamu, fueled by rage, used a sharp-edged weapon in the attack.

Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend Shyamu, who fled the scene immediately after the incident. The local community is shocked by the tragic event, and the police have registered a case as they continue their investigation.

TRENDING

1
Telegram Dismisses Claims of Encryption Breach

Telegram Dismisses Claims of Encryption Breach

 Russia
2
Kerala's Bar Timing Revamp and Teacher Regularization: A Political Move?

Kerala's Bar Timing Revamp and Teacher Regularization: A Political Move?

 India
3
Protest Against Harassment of Kashmiris Gains Momentum

Protest Against Harassment of Kashmiris Gains Momentum

 India
4
Best of AI is yet to come, AI can usher in an era of super abundance, says Mukesh Ambani at AI Impact Summit.

Best of AI is yet to come, AI can usher in an era of super abundance, says M...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026