Tragedy Strikes: Family Dinner Dispute Ends in Fatal Stabbing

A tragic incident unfolded late Wednesday in the village of Thakurpurva, where a family dispute during dinner escalated into fatal violence. Harish and his wife Poonam were both fatally stabbed by Shyamu, Harish's younger brother, following a heated argument.

The altercation, which occurred at a joint family gathering, also left another brother, Ramu, in critical condition. Police reports indicate that Shyamu, fueled by rage, used a sharp-edged weapon in the attack.

Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend Shyamu, who fled the scene immediately after the incident. The local community is shocked by the tragic event, and the police have registered a case as they continue their investigation.