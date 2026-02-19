Tragedy Strikes: Family Dinner Dispute Ends in Fatal Stabbing
In a village in Thakurpurva, a family dinner dispute led to a fatal stabbing incident, resulting in the deaths of Harish and his wife Poonam, and the critical injury of another family member. The accused, Shyamu, fled the scene and remains at large as police pursue him.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded late Wednesday in the village of Thakurpurva, where a family dispute during dinner escalated into fatal violence. Harish and his wife Poonam were both fatally stabbed by Shyamu, Harish's younger brother, following a heated argument.
The altercation, which occurred at a joint family gathering, also left another brother, Ramu, in critical condition. Police reports indicate that Shyamu, fueled by rage, used a sharp-edged weapon in the attack.
Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend Shyamu, who fled the scene immediately after the incident. The local community is shocked by the tragic event, and the police have registered a case as they continue their investigation.