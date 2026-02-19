Europe Divided: The Controversy Over the EU's Role at U.S. Board of Peace

France has voiced its surprise at the European Commission's decision to dispatch a commissioner to the Board of Peace meeting in Washington, without any official mandate from the EU member states. France's foreign ministry spokesperson highlighted this unexpected move.

The Board of Peace, initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump, has seen low-level attendance from European nations, with the European Commission's Dubravka Suica present as an observer. Many EU states are wary of the meeting's intentions.

Highlighting the division, the UK's and Germany's officials attended as observers, while countries like France abstained. The Commission justifies Suica's presence as support for Gaza, aligning with a ceasefire and aiding reconstruction.

