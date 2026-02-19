Meghalaya Set to Revamp Residents Safety Act Amid Immigration Concerns

The Meghalaya government is set to revisit the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016, with the aim of tightening regulations against illegal immigration. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced amendments to reinforce the Act's resilience to judicial scrutiny.

In a session responding to Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma's resolution, the chief minister assured members that the Act would be revisited to ensure its compatibility with both the judiciary and the Centre's expectations. The move also seeks to address socio-economic factors prompting immigration.

While emphasizing collaboration with political entities and stakeholders, the chief minister highlighted the importance of economic solutions. The government will work closely with departments to explore validating entry-exit points through upcoming legislation, ensuring the Act's legal robustness amid central oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)