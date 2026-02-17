West Bengal Ushers in Landmark Promotion Reforms for State Cadres

The West Bengal government has embarked on a sweeping reform of its civil service promotion rules, aiming to mitigate stagnation and enhance senior-level expertise. The Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has approved major amendments to streamline career progression across state government cadres.

Under the new system, West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) officers will undergo a two-year probation period before serving three years as Block Development Officers. Post this phase, they will qualify for direct promotion to Sub-Divisional Officer, a move aimed at increasing the number of seasoned officers at senior levels.

The Cabinet has also sanctioned the creation of 20% additional posts across nine state-constituted services, with similar expansions planned for other services. This landmark decision, intended to balance and improve governance, is being heralded as a significant step in overcoming promotional bottlenecks.

(With inputs from agencies.)