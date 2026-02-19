Left Menu

Fraudulent Property Mogul Downfall: A Cautionary Tale

Indian-origin property boss Ghanshyam Sarup Batra, who aspired to be Mayor of London, has been sentenced for fraud after transferring over £100,000 from his company's bank account to his personal account. Batra was found guilty following a six-day trial at the Old Bailey and is banned as a director until 2028.

Ghanshyam Sarup Batra, a former property management company director, has been sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, for fraud. Batra, of Indian origin, transferred over £100,000 from Dylan Lettings Worldwide Limited to his personal account, shortly after the company went into a receivership in 2017.

Aspired to contest in the 2024 London mayoral elections, Batra's political ambitions were derailed following the fraud conviction. The jury found him guilty after a six-day trial at the Old Bailey, despite his claims of entitlement to the funds.

This case highlights serious breaches of trust in the business sector and serves as a warning against fraudulent finance practices that harm creditors and stakeholders alike. Batra now faces professional restrictions and financial restitution under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

(With inputs from agencies.)

