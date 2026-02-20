Venezuela's Legislative Shift: Amnesty Bill Heralds New Political Era

In a significant legislative move, Venezuela's National Assembly approved an amnesty bill on Thursday, paving the way for the release of politicians, activists, and others held on political charges. This marks a dramatic policy shift in a nation long accused of silencing dissent through imprisonment.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who introduced the bill, is poised to sign it, marking an official acknowledgment of political imprisonments. The bill, a response to last month's U.S. military intervention in Caracas, aims to grant amnesty for political offenses during periods of unrest since 1999, notably including the politically charged 2024 elections.

While the bill's passage is a victory for human rights activists and opposition lawmakers, it faces scrutiny over its practical implementation and criteria. Lawmakers resolved disagreements over exiled individuals by permitting legal representation in absentia, appeasing many concerns but leaving the pace of release an issue as families and advocacy groups demand faster action.

