Strengthening Ties: UK and US Forge New Path

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will visit Washington D.C. to engage in discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focusing on enhancing UK-U.S. cooperation. Topics will include defense, security, and trade, as confirmed by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 09:18 IST
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper is scheduled to travel to Washington D.C. on Friday to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This high-level meeting aims to bolster UK-U.S. cooperation on several strategic areas.

According to a statement from the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the agenda will encompass a range of critical domains including defense, security, and trade.

The discussions represent a significant effort by both nations to fortify their bilateral relations, reflecting shared interests and commitments to mutual prosperity and global security.

