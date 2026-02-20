Strengthening Ties: UK and US Forge New Path
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will visit Washington D.C. to engage in discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focusing on enhancing UK-U.S. cooperation. Topics will include defense, security, and trade, as confirmed by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO).
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper is scheduled to travel to Washington D.C. on Friday to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This high-level meeting aims to bolster UK-U.S. cooperation on several strategic areas.
According to a statement from the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the agenda will encompass a range of critical domains including defense, security, and trade.
The discussions represent a significant effort by both nations to fortify their bilateral relations, reflecting shared interests and commitments to mutual prosperity and global security.
