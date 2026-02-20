Left Menu

Ukrainian Boycott Sparks Paralympic Controversy

Ukrainian competitors plan to boycott the Milano Cortina Paralympics opening ceremony due to the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes. The International Paralympic Committee allocated 10 slots to these nations amid geopolitical tensions. Ukraine's actions reflect ongoing protest against Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:43 IST
The decision by Ukrainian competitors to boycott the Milano Cortina Paralympics opening ceremony on March 6 has highlighted deep-seated tension in the sporting world. The Ukrainian National Paralympic Committee announced their protest due to the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes under their national flags.

The International Paralympic Committee's decision to grant these nations 10 slots has been criticized amidst the backdrop of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Ukrainian officials are particularly incensed, emphasizing the political undertones of allowing these athletes to compete.

Despite their boycott, Ukrainian athletes will still participate in the Games, albeit under protest. Meanwhile, discussions between the Ukrainian committee and the IPC continue, aiming to address this diplomatic controversy in the sporting arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

