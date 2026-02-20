Tragic Collision: Student Loses Life in Speeding SUV Incident

A tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district claimed the life of a Class 12 student on Friday morning. Aryan Kumar Nishad, a resident of Paliya Tola, was fatally struck by a speeding SUV while riding his motorcycle.

According to police reports, Nishad, 17, had been refueling his bike at Wakilganj and was on his way back home. The collision occurred as he crossed the Gauri Bazar-Hata road near Bakhra Inter College. The speeding Scorpio, coming from the Gauri Bazar direction, hit his vehicle, resulting in instant death.

Station House Officer Mahendra Kumar stated that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and efforts are underway to locate the driver and vehicle involved in the incident. Notably, Nishad was to appear for his board examinations later that day.

(With inputs from agencies.)