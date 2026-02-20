Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Student Loses Life in Speeding SUV Incident

A Class 12 student named Aryan Kumar Nishad died in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, after being hit by a speeding SUV. The accident occurred as he was returning home on his motorcycle from refueling. Nishad was poised to take his board exams the same day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:53 IST
Tragic Collision: Student Loses Life in Speeding SUV Incident
SUV
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district claimed the life of a Class 12 student on Friday morning. Aryan Kumar Nishad, a resident of Paliya Tola, was fatally struck by a speeding SUV while riding his motorcycle.

According to police reports, Nishad, 17, had been refueling his bike at Wakilganj and was on his way back home. The collision occurred as he crossed the Gauri Bazar-Hata road near Bakhra Inter College. The speeding Scorpio, coming from the Gauri Bazar direction, hit his vehicle, resulting in instant death.

Station House Officer Mahendra Kumar stated that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and efforts are underway to locate the driver and vehicle involved in the incident. Notably, Nishad was to appear for his board examinations later that day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Vision 2047: A Democratic Leap Towards Prosperity

Haryana's Vision 2047: A Democratic Leap Towards Prosperity

 India
2
Mexico's Bold Move: Historic Dual-Launch of G Bonds and S Bonds

Mexico's Bold Move: Historic Dual-Launch of G Bonds and S Bonds

 Global
3
Royal Scandal: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested in Epstein Document Leak

Royal Scandal: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested in Epstein Document Leak

 United Kingdom
4
Gaudium IVF's Groundbreaking IPO: New Horizons in Fertility Care

Gaudium IVF's Groundbreaking IPO: New Horizons in Fertility Care

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026