Fiery Debate Erupts Over Casteist Word in Bihar Assembly

The Bihar Assembly experienced a heated exchange on Friday concerning the use of a casteist term during a debate on the University Grants Commission's (UGC) regulations aimed at preventing caste discrimination on campuses. This regulation had been temporarily halted by the Supreme Court.

CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Sandeep Saurabh mentioned the controversial term while addressing the issue, leading the Speaker to expunge it from the records. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha asserted that Saurabh's use of the word reflected the entire opposition's mindset, igniting a verbal clash.

During the session, Saurabh advocated for legislation to uphold UGC's 2026 regulations meant to replace the 2012 anti-discrimination framework. In response, opposition members criticized the government, accusing them of harboring anti-Dalit sentiment. The Speaker eventually restored order to the assembly amidst the uproar.

