Bomb Hoax Shakes a CBI Court Twice

A CBI court received a bomb threat via email, similar to one received earlier this year. Both threats, later deemed hoaxes, prompted thorough security checks. Despite being fake, the incidents have triggered a police investigation to trace the emails' origin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:35 IST
A CBI court experienced a security scare on Friday after receiving a bomb threat via email, which, after thorough inspections, was ruled a hoax, police stated.

This incident mirrored a similar case from February 18, when the court received an identical threatening message, alleging the presence of RDX IEDs.

Authorities are actively investigating the source of these emails, as concerns grow over the potential disruption such hoaxes could cause to judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

